Curtiss-Wright Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

