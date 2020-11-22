Curtiss-Wright Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE CW opened at $111.65 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

