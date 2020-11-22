Daqo New Energy (DQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $48.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

