David Brian Barcelo Purchases 15,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08.
About Aware
Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.