David Brian Barcelo Purchases 15,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

