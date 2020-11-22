David H. Sampsell Sells 15,000 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David H. Sampsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $563,281.50.

Shares of DGII opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

