DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Shares of DBSDY opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.