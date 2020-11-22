Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Insider Ian Page Sells 300,000 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).
Ian Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Ian Page sold 13,864 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.13), for a total transaction of £436,438.72 ($570,209.98).
LON DPH opened at GBX 3,390 ($44.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.27. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a one year high of GBX 3,608.91 ($47.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,425.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,084.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 103.35.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
