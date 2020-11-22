Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $7.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $29.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

Shares of DE stock opened at $258.56 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $191.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

