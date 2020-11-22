Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.