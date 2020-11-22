Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE DESP opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $745.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 143,492 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

