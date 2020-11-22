Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €139.20 and a 200 day moving average of €151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.