Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.76 ($51.48).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is €43.90 and its 200 day moving average is €42.08.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

