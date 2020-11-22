Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $44.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of APPS opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $13,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

