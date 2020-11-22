Douglas Valenti Sells 11,600 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $199,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,562.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.50 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $925.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after buying an additional 153,765 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

