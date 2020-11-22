Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE FLT opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

