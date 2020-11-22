Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.33

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and traded as low as $37.00. Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.