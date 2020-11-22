Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

