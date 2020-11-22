Eargo, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EAR) Quiet Period To Expire on November 25th

Eargo’s (NASDAQ:EAR) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Eargo had issued 7,851,852 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $141,333,336 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Eargo’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

