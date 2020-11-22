Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

EBIX opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBIX shares. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.