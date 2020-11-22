Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE:ELD opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.60. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$422,910.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

