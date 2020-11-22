Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $39,035.70 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

