Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

