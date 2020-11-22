Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $1.45 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00486850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00031746 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002386 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.01154910 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, CoinBene, DEx.top, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

