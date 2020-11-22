Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

EFX opened at C$6.27 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $562.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

Get Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,089.13.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.