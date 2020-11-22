Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $93.24 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

