Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $36.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

