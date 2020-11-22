Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 172,769 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $453.14 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.85. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

