Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

