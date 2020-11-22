Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after buying an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 219,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NATI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

