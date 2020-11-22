Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $413,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 138.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Huntsman by 165.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 498,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 310,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

