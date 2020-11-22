Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $422,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after buying an additional 612,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

