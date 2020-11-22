Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

