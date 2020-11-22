Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $844,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 180,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

