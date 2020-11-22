Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.62.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

