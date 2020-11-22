Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $421,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,072 shares of company stock worth $5,443,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.