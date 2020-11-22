Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,671,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

EWG stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

