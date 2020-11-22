Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

