Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $381.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.27. The company has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

