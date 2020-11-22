Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $1,777,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

