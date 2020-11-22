Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for George Weston Limited (WN.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $7.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.88.

Get George Weston Limited (WN.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday.

WN opened at C$97.05 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$84.01 and a 12-month high of C$111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.49.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston Limited (WN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.