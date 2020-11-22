Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.63). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.21 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $369.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 352.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

