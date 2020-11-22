Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $241,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

