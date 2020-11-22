Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0015 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $268,809.95 and $51,106.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.67 or 0.02917436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00033080 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 220.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 218,025,173 coins and its circulating supply is 175,995,760 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

