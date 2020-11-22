Etherparty Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 98.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $300,085.08 and $1,427.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00079479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00373877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.02893714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00026616 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.