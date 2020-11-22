EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 3.1% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,334.70 and approximately $29,413.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00072095 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000909 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020659 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004779 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

