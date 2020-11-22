Exosis 24-Hour Volume Tops $487.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $17,762.24 and approximately $487.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,061.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.04 or 0.02923483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.01562886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00677591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00372241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00106453 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 644,092 coins and its circulating supply is 479,092 coins. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

