Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.40% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $828,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

