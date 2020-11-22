Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

EXE has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian reduced their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

EXE opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66. Extendicare Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $565.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

