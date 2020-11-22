Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $334.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.90 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,110. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.