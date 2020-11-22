Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $334.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.90 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,110. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

