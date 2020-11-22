Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

